19-year-old student tricked and killed for $ 200,000 worth of cryptocurrency

A scary affair

The body of a student, originally from Tours, was found in a pond, larded with about twenty stab wounds on August 18. The public prosecutor of Besançon has just revealed the background of the investigation opened following the discovery of this body.

According to the gendarmerie colonel Yves Raguin, the motive for this murder would be “to extort money from this young engineer.” “. Indeed, the young student had around € 200,000 in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC). A portfolio which would have partly constituted it thanks to trading.

According to the investigation, the victim was drugged and then tortured to deny him access to his exchange account or his wallet.

Several suspects arrested

3 men, the victim’s lover, a 33-year-old Montbéliardais, and two individuals aged 18 and 23 had been arrested and placed in police custody, then indicted for murder. They later admitted to being involved in the young man’s death.

The lover of the deceased had initially tried to launch the investigators on another track, by recounting the scenario of an assault of a homophobic nature, from which he alone would have escaped.

The gendarmes also arrested a couple: the lover’s twin brother and his companion. The couple is denounced as being behind the crime by several suspects.

