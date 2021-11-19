20 Moroccans escape from plane after forced landing

Palma de Mallorca Airport in Spain was on alert after 20 Moroccan passengers fled from a plane from Morocco to Turkey.

According to the daily El Pais, the Spanish authorities have decided to close the airport, stressing that 7 of the 20 people who fled have been arrested.

The same source adds that the incident took place at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, when an Air Arabia plane had to make an emergency landing in Spain after the deterioration of a passenger’s state of health.

It was later found that the passenger in question did not suffer from any health problem and that it was only a set-up. After the landing, the respondents thus escaped, in an attempt to remain on Spanish soil.

MF