2022 Nissan Armada U.S. Pricing Starts At $48,900

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2022 Nissan Armada full-size SUV is available now with a starting MSRP5 of $48,900 for the Armada S 4×2.

For 2022, Armada Platinum grade adds a one-touch power-folding function to the 3rd row seat to its long list of standard convenience features. An exclusive Midnight Edition Package, with black-out exterior and interior treatments, is again available in 2022.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices5 for the 2022 Nissan Armada:

Armada S 4×2







$48,900 USD







Armada SV 4×2







$52,900 USD







Armada SL 4×2







$56,710 USD







Armada Platinum 4×2







$65,300 USD







Armada S 4×4







$51,900 USD







Armada SV 4×4







$55,900 USD







Armada SL 4×4







$59,710 USD







Armada Platinum 4×4







$68,300 USD







Destination and Handling $1,495.







Three packages are offered: Appearance (SV) at $2,500, Midnight Edition (SL) at $1,990 and Captain’s Chairs (SL, Platinum) at $650.

For more information on the 2022 Armada, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com.

Comparison based on 2022 Nissan Armada vs. latest in-market Ward’s Large Sport Utility segment. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer’s website.

I-RVM is not a substitute for proper vehicle operation. Cannot detect every object and does not eliminate blind spots or warn of moving objects. Always check surroundings and turn to look behind before moving vehicle.

Comparison based on 2022 Nissan Armada vs. latest in-market Ward’s Large Sport Utility segment. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer’s website.

Comparison based on 2022 Nissan Armada SV 4×2 vs. latest in-market Ward’s Large Sport Utility segment. Base models compared. Towing capability varies by configuration. See Nissan Towing Guide and Owner’s Manual for proper use. Based on manufacturer’s website.

MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and $1,495 USD destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice.