2,207 dead and 344 missing (new assessment)

The death toll from Haiti’s earthquake this month rose to 2,207, the Civil Protection Agency said on Sunday.

The number of missing people also rose, reaching 344, the agency said on Twitter, adding that 12,268 people were injured and 52,923 homes were destroyed by the quake.

This new assessment comes as the authorities continue the relief operations.

A previous report reported the death of 2,189 people.

Haiti was rocked on August 14 by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, felt across the country.

On January 12, 2010, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale devastated the Haitian capital and several provincial towns.

More than 200,000 people were killed and more than 300,000 others were injured in the disaster that left 1.5 million people homeless.

