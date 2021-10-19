3 dead and one seriously injured in a train accident

3 dead and one seriously injured in a train accident

A regional express train (TER) fatally struck three people who were on the tracks, Tuesday at the level of the town of Ciboure, near Saint-Jean-de-Luz, in the south-east of France, announced the local authorities.

A fourth person is in absolute emergency and has been transferred to a hospital, the mayor of Cibroue commune, Eneko Aldana-Douat, told media.

The accident happened around 5:30 am, at the exit of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques.

According to a police source quoted by the media, the four people were lying on the tracks when they were struck by the train.

Work to identify the victims is underway, but according to the mayor of Ciboure, “these are migrants who slept or were lying” on the tracks.

Train traffic was interrupted, while a judicial investigation was opened to determine the ins and outs of this tragedy.

SL (with MAP)