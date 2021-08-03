4 American police can’t accept the congressional riots leave a traumatic wound – goodbye to the world – fresh news

AMERICAN POLICE – CNN reports on the tragic United States police. Washington, D.C., took the lives of two more people in July. Causing the total number of policemen who committed suicide after performing their duties in response to a horrific invasion of the council on January 6, there are already 4 officers.

Ms Kristen Metzger, spokesman for the Metropolitan Police. said police officer Gunther Hashida, the emergency response team. special operations division Died in residence Thursday, July 29 On behalf of the Metropolitan Police, we would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Haneda officers here.

Another deceased police officer, Kyle Defreytag, passed away on July 10.

for Police Chief Hashida Joined the Metropolitan Police in 2003, while Police De Freytag worked with the Metropolitan Police in November 2016.

The two police deaths bring the number of suicides to four, all of whom served as riot control at Congress, three of them Washington, D.C.

The other two police officers who died were Police Constable Jeffrey Smith, serving 12 years with the Metropolitan Police and 16 years with Congressional Constable Howard Libengood.

An open Senate report found a security failure on the day of the incident and identified both Smith and Lee Bengood among the group. “lost life” after the incident

In addition, Metropolitan Police Constable Brian D. Signik suffered a stroke and died of natural causes after just a day of controlling riots at Parliament.

The Justice Department has filed riot-related charges against more than 550 perpetrators, in a high-level investigation commissioned by highly qualified parliamentarians.

The opening of the Senate committee inquiry last july A police officer Harry Dunn up to the highly acclaimed. that the incident was extremely shocking must be guided by an expert

“I would like to give this opportunity to the officers operating in Parliament on the day of the riots to receive emotional advice from professional experts. because of the psychological impact of the incident,” Mr Dunn said, adding that

“We all go through traumatic days. if you are in pain Please take this opportunity to give us a consultation.”

