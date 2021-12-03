5th wave of covid-19: Europe is shaking

Europe, from east to west, is hit hard by a virulent fifth wave of Covid-19, which is undermining health systems and foreshadowing a return to even more restrictive health measures.

Almost no state of the old continent is spared, even countries like Italy, Spain and Portugal, which were relatively developed by the fourth wave of last summer. For weeks, they have recorded a very high number of cases of contamination.

Estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO) are alarming. The institution is concerned about the “ grip ” of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe, which could cause 700,000 additional deaths on the continent, bringing the total number of deaths to 2.2 million by the spring . More than 1.5 million people have already lost their lives from Covid-19 in the region.

The situation related to Covid-19 across Europe and Central Asia is very serious. We are facing a winter full of challenges, ” said WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, saying that we will have to ” expect hospital beds to be submitted high or extreme pressure in 25 countries and high or extreme pressure in intensive care units in 49 of 53 countries by March 1, 2022. ”

A combination of factors is believed to be behind this epidemic outbreak. This is, according to the WHO, the prevalence of the highly contagious Delta variant, insufficient vaccination coverage and the relaxation of anti-Covid-19 measures. Factors to which are added, point out European leaders, the disinformation campaigns which spread conspiracy theories pointing out the potential risks associated with vaccination.

In the European Union, 67.7% of the population has received two doses of the vaccine. However, not all countries are in the same boat, the differences being staggering between countries. Thus, only 24.2% of Bulgarians are vaccinated against 86.7% of Portuguese.

Once a good student, Germany, where new daily contaminations number in the tens of thousands, is facing a critical situation. The German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, sought to strike the spirits, warning, in a shocking formula, that “ almost everyone will be vaccinated, cured or dead by probably the end of winter ”. The low vaccination rate of certain populations is directly criticized. The country has passed the 100,000 death mark since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, accounting for 351 deaths in the last 24 hours. Slovakia, which has the highest rate of infections per million inhabitants in Europe, is on the verge of “ losing the fight against Covid-19 ”, according to its president, Zuzana Caputova. The authorities, who have already taken measures targeting the unvaccinated, have ordered a two-week lockdown.

In Austria, a twenty-day confinement came into force last Monday to fight against the explosion of coronavirus contaminations. Vienna has indeed dared to take the plunge, in an attempt to stem the resumption of Covid-19 infections.

This radical measure aroused anger last weekend, in addition to Austrians, populations of several European countries such as Belgium and the Netherlands. Monster demonstrations and scenes of riots took place in Brussels and in several cities of the Dutch neighbor. They have in common “a rejection of the restrictions and a feeling of fed up with an epidemic that has lasted too long”.

In search of solutions, the European Commission insists on expanding vaccination. Its president, Ursula von der Leyen, estimated, on Tuesday, in front of the MEPs, gathered in the European hemicycle in Strasbourg, that the new wave was “ a pandemic of non-vaccinated ”, calling on the populations to be made vaccinate or receive a booster dose ”.

She returned to the charge on Wednesday in response to the EU’s disease agency’s call to “urgently” take action against the rebound in contaminations. The President of the EC pleaded for an increase in vaccinations to control the pandemic.

Booster doses for anti-Covid vaccines must be “available” for adults, prioritizing those over 40 and vulnerable people, she said on Twitter.

Towards a new closure? Several European officials believe that despite the epidemic recovery, mobility should not be affected. Travel recommendations from the European Executive are eagerly awaited in the coming days, or even this Thursday, before the European summit on December 16 and 17, which will settle certain points linked, among other things, to the period of validity of vaccinations and deadlines. for the third dose.

