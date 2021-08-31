70% of the adult EU population fully vaccinated

More than 256 million people in the European Union (EU) have received a full vaccination against the coronavirus, which corresponds to 70% of the adult population, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

“Today, the European Union has taken a crucial step, 70% of the adult population being now fully vaccinated”, welcomed the European executive in a press release.

Already seven weeks ago, earlier than expected, the Commission’s delivery target was met: to provide Member States, by the end of July, with enough doses of vaccine to fully immunize 70% of the adult population in the country. ‘EU, it is recalled.

“The full vaccination of 70% of adults in the Union from August is a great success. The Union’s strategy – moving forward together – is bearing fruit and placing Europe at the forefront of the global fight against Covid-19 ”, welcomed the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. , quoted in the press release.

However, added von der Leyen, “the pandemic is not over,” urging all who can to get vaccinated.

The President of the European Commission also insisted that “we must help the rest of the world to get vaccinated”, affirming that Europe will continue to support its partners in this aim, in particular low and middle income countries.

According to the European Commission, the EU exported around half of the vaccines produced in Europe to other countries around the world, as much as it delivered for its citizens.

In addition, the EU and its Member States within the framework of “L’Équipe Europe” have contributed nearly 3 billion euros to the COVAX mechanism in order to guarantee the supply of at least 1.8 billion euros. doses in favor of 92 low-income and lower-middle-income countries.

In addition, notes the Commission, the European Team intends to share at least 200 million doses of additional vaccines, the supply of which is ensured under the Union’s advance purchase contracts, with the countries to low and middle income by the end of 2021, including through COVAX, as part of the EU’s shared efforts.

