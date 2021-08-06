9/11 : What happened in the Sept. 11, 2001 sabotage?

On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four US passenger planes and forced them into two skyscrapers in New York City. causing thousands of deaths The attack was one of the most traumatic events of the century. Not just for Americans but with the whole world

Follow the news, press follow, live news

attack target

Terrorists hijacked four planes that were flying in the eastern United States at the same time. These planes were used as giant ballistic missiles. Forcing them to head to well-known buildings in New York and Washington.

Two planes crash into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York. The first plane crashed into the north building at 8:46 a.m., while the south building was hit at 9:03 a.m.

Getty Images

Both buildings caught fire. The people in the upper part of the building could not escape. And New York was shrouded in smoke. Less than two hours later, the two buildings collapsed, forming a giant cloud of smoke.

A third plane crashes into the front of the Pentagon building. which is the office of the US Department of Defense in Virginia The fourth plane of United Airlines Flight 93, a passenger fighting terrorist, crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. It is believed that the terrorists wanted to bring the plane into the US Capitol building. in Washington D.C.

Getty Images

How many deaths

In total, 2,977 people were killed (excluding the 19 hijackers), most of them in New York.

All 246 passengers and crew on four planes died.

in the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center 2,606 people died, whether they died immediately. or after injury

at the Pentagon building 125 deaths

The youngest victim was Christine Lee Hanson, a 2-year-old who was on a plane with her parents Peter and Sue.

The oldest victim was Robert Norton, an 82-year-old man who was on another plane with his wife Jacqueline. The couple were heading to the wedding.

When the two planes crashed into the two towers, it was estimated that 17,400 people were inside. No one in the north tower above the crash site survived. While in the south tower, 18 people escaped from the floor above the plane crashed into it.

The deaths included people from 77 different nations, with New York City losing 441 rescue workers.

In addition, thousands more were injured. Or began to show symptoms of illness linked to the incident, such as firefighters working amid toxic debris and smoke.

Getty Images

villain

Al-Qaeda, or al-Qaeda, led by Osama bin Laden, planned the attack from Afghanistan. Al Qaeda blames the US and allied countries as the source of conflict in the Muslim world The hijackers consisted of 19 people, divided into three teams of five members and one team, which eventually crashed in Pennsylvania with four members.

Each team has one member piloting the plane. They learned to fly a plane in the United States.

Of the attackers, 15 were from Saudi Arabia, including bin Laden himself, two from the United Arab Emirates and two from Egypt and Lebanon.

Jose Jimenez/Getty Images

How did the US respond?

Less than a month after the attack President George W. Bush ordered the army to invade Afghanistan with international support. to defeat the Al Qaeda and hunt Bin Laden.

However, the US military only found and killed bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011, accused of plotting the attack. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was arrested in Pakistan in 2003 before being taken into custody. Guantanamo Bay Prison in Cuba since then. and still awaiting trial

Now the Al Qaeda group still exists. and the most influential in sub-Saharan Africa But there are also members in Afghanistan.

The US military will withdraw all of its troops in Afghanistan after nearly 20 years in service, raising concerns that extremist Islamist networks will once again dominate.

Getty ImagesA collection of photos of the victims of 11 September 2001, in the 9/11 museum in New York.

Consequences of 9/11

More aircraft safety measures were adjusted around the world in the aftermath of the terror attack.

US establishes transportation security agency (Transportation Security Administration (TSA)) came up to increase security measures both at airports and on planes.

It took authorities eight months to clear the rubble at the site of the collapse of the Twin Towers, known as Ground Zero.

There are now memorials and museums in the area. Including the construction of a new building with a different design The main building, named One World Trade Center or “Freedom Tower”, is 574 meters tall, which is 416 meters higher than the original north building.

The Pentagon building took less than a year to repair. The staff returned to work within August 2002.

…………

BBC Thai news published on the website News Sod is a collaboration of two news organizations.