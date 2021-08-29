a 25 billion euro plan to develop solar and wind power

The French government has announced a massive 25 billion euros plan to develop solar and wind power.

Traveling Saturday to Saint-Nazaire, a town in the west of France, where the first French wind farm at sea will be put into service at the end of 2022, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced seven new calls for tenders to endow France , over the next five years, 25 gigawatts of new renewable electricity production capacity.

In statements relayed by local media, the head of the French government reaffirmed his country’s desire to be “up to the climate challenge”. We must “accelerate the ecological transition” and move forward in the “massive development of renewable energies”, he declared.

“25 gigawatts, this represents nearly 10% of our electricity consumption”, specified Jean Castex who invited all the renewable energy sectors “to mobilize to discuss with local actors and propose us projects of quality ”.

The head of government specified that “two-thirds” of the investments concerned “will be made in solar energy, which constitutes the priority axis of our strategy in terms of renewable electric energy”.

He also hoped that these calls for tenders also make it possible “to carry out onshore wind projects, in places where we can carry them out”.

But, “more than onshore wind power, it is the development of offshore wind farms which must constitute, after solar power, the second priority axis of our strategy in terms of renewable energy,” he said. said.

In this context, he announced a new wind farm project in Normandy, alongside the existing project located off Barfleur.

This project, endowed with 50 million euros, “will include a new national observatory of wind power at sea, which will make it possible in particular to make available to all the synthesis of the scientific knowledge available on the effects of wind farms at sea on biodiversity. », Detailed the Head of the French government.

AJ