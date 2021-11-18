a 4th wave in Algeria

The Institut Pasteur d’Algérie (IPA) announced on Sunday that the fourth wave of Covid-19 began to settle in the country for a few weeks.

“The 4th wave of covid-19 has settled in Algeria,” said the director of the Pasteur Institute of Algeria (IPA), Fawzi Derrar.

Towards the end of October, “the curve of the epidemic wave started to rise, not quickly, but at the rate of previous waves,” Derrar explained in statements to the press.

In an instruction, sent last Wednesday to the directors of Health and the heads of hospitals, the director of the Institute also stressed that “the current epidemiological situation in Algeria, even if it has allowed a return to normal life , must encourage us to remain vigilant ”.

In this sense, he called for the strengthening in particular of the vaccination campaign to prevent serious cases and deaths in the event of the appearance of a 4th wave of the pandemic.

This new wave comes as the anti-covid vaccination in Algeria is struggling. About 11 million Algerians are fully or partially vaccinated, or 50% of the 20 million adult population targeted by vaccination. A rate qualified by experts as low.

The contaminations curve in the country continues to rise, for a few days, even reaching the number of 140 cases and 6 deaths daily, after having fallen below the bar of 70 cases per day at the beginning of last October.

