a 95.6% effective booster dose of Pfizer / BioNTech

A study conducted by Pfizer / BioNTech has shown that the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is 95.6% effective against symptomatic forms of the disease.

The phase 3 clinical trial, carried out on “10,000 people over 16 years of age”, reveals “a relative efficacy of 95.6%” and “a favorable safety profile”, according to a press release released Thursday by the two laboratories, specifying that these are the “first results of efficacy of a randomized trial for a booster of the COVID-19 vaccine”.

Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla observed that these results “once again demonstrate the usefulness of boosters in our efforts to protect people from this disease.” The age of the people who took part in this study was around 53 years old. The administration of a booster dose against the coronavirus has been authorized by many countries with a view to boosting the immunity of those vaccinated, which appears to wane after several months, according to some studies.

