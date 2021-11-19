a European country decrees confinement

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced on Friday the establishment of confinement of the entire population from next Monday, for a period of 20 days, and compulsory vaccination in the country, from the 1st February 2022.

Austria, which is facing an outbreak of Covid-19 contaminations, thus becomes the first EU country to take such measures to halt a strong epidemic rebound.

After deciding last week to confine only the unvaccinated, Austria is imposing containment on its entire population of 8.9 million.

“Despite months of persuasion, we have not succeeded in convincing enough people to be vaccinated,” lamented the Austrian chancellor, noting an overload of intensive care units in hospitals.

“Sustainably increasing the vaccination rate is the only way out of this vicious circle,” he added.

In Austria, 66% of the population is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a rate slightly below the European average, despite the introduction of a health pass in the spring.

The country has recorded contamination records for several days, recording more than 15,000 cases on Thursday.

SL (with MAP)