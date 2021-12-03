a first case detected in Italy

A first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in Italy in a man from the Naples region who returned from Mozambique, the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) announced on Saturday.

“The genome was sequenced by the laboratory of Sacco Hospital in Milan from a positive sample from a patient from Mozambique,” the ISS said in a statement.

Italy on Friday banned entry to its territory to anyone who has stayed in southern Africa “during the last 14 days”. In addition, all flights from this region are prohibited.

The government has also demanded that people who have stayed in southern Africa in the last 14 days but are already on Italian territory immediately communicate it to health authorities, undergo a molecular test, place themselves in confinement for 10 days and undergo a new one. test at the end of this period.

Italy, like all of Europe, is facing an outbreak of new cases of Covid-19 from which it is seeking to protect itself by all means. On Wednesday, the Italian government decided in particular to speed up the booster dose of the anti-Covid vaccine and to introduce restrictions for the unvaccinated.

EH