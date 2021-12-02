a first case detected in Quebec

A first case of the variant of the coronavirus known as Omicron has been detected in Quebec, announced Monday the Minister of Health of the province, Christian Dubé.

This is a person who has traveled to one of the southern African countries affected by the new federal restrictions, the minister said at a press conference.

This case was spotted during a health check at Montreal airport under border measures that require people from seven Southern African countries and those who have resided there in the past 14 days to undergo a test for COVID-19 as soon as they arrive in Canada, he said.

The minister noted that thanks to the data shared at the federal level, at least 115 people who have traveled to the seven southern African countries considered at risk have been traced by the public health of Quebec.

Now, three cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Canada after the discovery of the new variant in two people from the Ottawa area arriving from Nigeria on Sunday.

Last Friday, alerted by the spread of the new unknown strain which raised fears to the authorities of possible vaccine resistance, the Canadian federal government closed the borders to all foreign nationals from seven countries in southern Africa, including South Africa.

UK