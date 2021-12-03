a first case detected in Tunisia

The Tunisian Ministry of Health announced on Friday the detection of the first case of the Omicron variant of the virus giving Covid-19 in a Congolese traveler arriving from Istanbul.

“The PCR test showed that this Congolese traveler had the Omicron variant,” Health Minister Ali Mrabet said in a statement on national television.

He added that the test result of another passenger who was traveling with him was negative.

According to the same source, this 23-year-old Congolese arrived in Tunis on Wednesday via Istanbul and all the travelers who were on board the same plane were contacted by the Tunisian authorities to be tested.

Tunisia, which recorded a peak in contamination between July 7 and 13 with more than 3,000 cases per day and more than 100 deaths, imposed a set of measures for all travelers including a negative PCR test to access the country.

More than 4 million people out of 12 million people have received two doses of the vaccine and 1.1 million only one dose.

KA