a first case identified in France

A first positive case for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been identified on the French island of La Réunion, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal confirmed on Tuesday.

Six at-risk contact persons were also identified: three from the professional entourage of this first identified case and three from his close family, said the spokesperson for the French executive on radio Europe 1.

The identification of this case had been announced a few hours earlier by a researcher from the Joint Research Unit Infectious Processes in Tropical Islands (PIMIT), local media reported.

The patient tested positive stayed in Mozambique from November 14 to 19 before returning to Reunion on the 21, explained Gabriel Attal.

Sunday, the spokesperson for the French government had indicated that “a dozen” possible cases of carriers of the Omicron variant had been identified and was in the process of being sequenced.

For its part, the Ministry of Health had affirmed that it “was monitoring with particular attention the overseas territories of Reunion and Mayotte which are in direct or indirect connection with (the seven) countries” of Southern Africa.

Faced with the Omicron variant, France decided on Saturday to isolate contact cases, even vaccinated. Anyone “in contact” with another, tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron, will have to be isolated even if they are vaccinated, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday in a note sent to establishments and health professionals.

France, like several European countries, has decided to suspend flights from seven countries in Southern Africa (South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe).

