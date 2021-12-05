A first confirmed case in Senegal

A first positive case of the Omicron variant was detected on Friday in Senegal in an outgoing traveler, announces the Institute for Health Research, Epidemiological Surveillance and Training (IRESSEF).

This is a 58-year-old man, who arrived in Senegal on November 22 by a flight from a country in the sub-region. “He was vaccinated on April 13, 2021 with AstraZeneca and on June 25 with Pfizer. He stayed in Dakar in a hotel in the square and took part in a demonstration which brought together nearly three hundred people of several nationalities. The event took place from November 24 to 25, 2021 ”, specifies the Institute in a press release, relayed on Sunday by local media.

The patient tested positive on November 25 at Iressef in Ngor, adds the same source.

The traveler was immediately quarantined and followed in a health structure in the place and “as of December 4, he no longer presented symptoms”.

As for his Senegalese contacts, the other nationalities having already left the country, the procedure is launched to find them and isolate them to avoid a spread of the variant, according to the same source.

Before Senegal, the new strain of the coronavirus was reported in Nigeria and Ghana.