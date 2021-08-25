a former wali sentenced to 3 years in prison

The former wali of Tipasa, Moussa Ghellai, was sentenced, Monday, by the economic and financial penal division of the court of Sidi M’Hamed of Algiers, to three years in prison for facts related to corruption and granting undue advantages.

Several officials involved in this case were also sentenced to sentences ranging from one year suspended to two years in prison, including the former director of estates of the wilaya of Tipasa (60 km west of Algiers) , who was sentenced to two years in prison, one of which was suspended, the director of the cadastre (two years in prison) and the director of the environment who received a one-year suspended sentence.

The court also sentenced two businessmen involved in the case to two years in prison, while a third was acquitted.

The prosecution at the Sidi M’hamed court in Algiers had requested a 10-year prison sentence with a fine of one million dinars (6,200 euros) against this former wali of Tipasa.

Sentenced in August 2019 to 12 years in prison in the case of the former Director General of National Security, Abdelghani Hamel, for granting plots of land to one of the latter’s sons, the former wali is being prosecuted in corruption cases with a number of officials.

He is being prosecuted, in particular for awarding contracts in violation of the law, including the investment project for the construction of an amusement park in the wilaya of Tipasa, a car park, a cooling chain and a fruit and vegetable packaging factory on land classified as “agricultural”, as well as for squandering public funds and abuse of office.

The vast investigations for corruption and nepotism launched after the resignation in April 2019 of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, under the pressure of an unprecedented popular protest movement “Hirak”, have led to a series of trials still ongoing.

Several personalities and former politicians, as well as powerful businessmen, senior officials and army officers are on trial in the context of these trials. They are prosecuted, in particular, for corruption and illicit enrichment.

