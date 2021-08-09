A herd of wandering elephants near home The most excited cheering team Walking the bridge over the Yunnan River – Live news

A herd of wandering elephants near home The most excited cheering team Walking the bridge over the Yunnan River – Live news

Wandering elephant herd close to home – The AP and Xinhua reported that the herd of wild elephants became famous worldwide from years of long voyages. After abandoning the Tai People’s Autonomous Region Forest, Xishuangbanna, Yunnan Province, south to north, they were now close to returning to their home. Among the many people who have been following for a long time

Follow the news, press follow, live news

Local officials deliver trucks. Workers and drones monitored the journey of 14 elephants and cleared roads for the herd to pass safely.

On Sunday night, Aug. 9, around 8 p.m., the herd of elephants, small and large, crossed the Yuanjiang River in Yunnan and passed through a path that opened up a path back to a national park in the Tai People’s Autonomous Region. Xishuangbanna

Because of that time, the water level rose during the rainy season. The staff needed assistance to allow them to cross the river. and enhanced security surveillance as they returned home.

No one knows exactly why the elephant left the forest for 17 months and traveled more than 500 kilometers upwards.

During the elephant walk to the outskirts of Kunming capital city of Yunnan Province The monitoring team used food to lure the elephants into the community and approaching Kunming. which the herd of elephants went well No animals or people were injured.

Later, a male elephant strayed from the herd. Officers fired an anesthetic and sent it back to the national park before anyone else.

Others return on their own. Until Sunday night, he still roamed in Yuanjiang City. It is about 200 kilometers from the national park.

until when the herd of elephants walked over the bridge over the river National Forest and Grassland Administration officials say the elephants are in their proper habitat. Local government officials said the herd was doing well. The team will continue to work to return the elephants to the wild soon.

Asian wild elephant It is the main species of elephant in the rainforest. China’s rank of the most protected species, or A-level, has boosted Yunnan’s elephant population to 300, but its natural habitat has been dwindling due to human invasion of farming and urbanization. more and more

…………….

Read previous news :

Yunnan wild elephants separated from the herd got home The rest still roamed.

The Yunnan wild elephant herd, the famous star, has signaled to walk back down to the south of the original place.

Win 15 Yunnan wild elephants to go home Lost for 40 days Officers use 2 tons of food to lead the way