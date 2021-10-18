A new manufacturing defect detected on the Boeing 787

A manufacturing defect has been detected on the long-haul 787 Dreamliner, US aircraft manufacturer Boeing announced Thursday, a model already affected by a series of technical issues. “We have received a notification from one of our suppliers regarding some parts that were not manufactured correctly,” said a spokesperson for Boeing.

“An investigation is underway, but we have determined that this does not present an immediate safety hazard to the fleet of aircraft already in service,” he added, saying that the planes which have not yet been delivered will be reshuffled as required prior to delivery to customers.

Parts of the device in titanium do not meet the standards of strength required for the 787 built in the last three years. This is not the first incident involving the 787 Dreamliner.

Manufacturing defects were first discovered at the end of summer 2020 on the connection of a portion of the fuselage as well as on the horizontal stabilizer.

In mid-July, Boeing announced that it had discovered another defect on the nose of the aircraft, which forced the company to suspend deliveries and reduce production rates.

The safety of Boeing planes is at the heart of the concerns of the American air regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), especially since the two close accidents of the 737 MAX which killed 346 in 2018 and 2019.

