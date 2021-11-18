a pharmaceutical giant drops the deal

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche announced on Wednesday that it had ended its partnership with Atea Pharmaceuticals on an anti-Covid tablet, the treatment having suffered a setback in clinical trials.

Following this “difficult” decision, Roche will restore to Atea the rights and licenses on the treatment of the oral antiviral against Covid-19 AT 527 granted within the framework of the partnership, specifies the Swiss laboratory in a press release.

Roche says it now wants to continue developing other treatment and diagnostic options for Covid-19, in particular the combination of Ronaprev antibodies (casirivimab and imdevimab) in partnership with Regeneron, and Actemra / RoActemra (tocilizumab), both included in the World Health Organization guideline.

Together, these drugs have helped around two million patients, continues Roche, which does not disclose any possible financial consequences of the abandonment of the partnership with Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Roche had partnered with the Boston-based lab a year ago, with an upfront payment of $ 350 million (317 million francs).

Since the start of the pandemic, Roche has formed a number of partnerships to identify and support research and development of treatments and diagnostics that may play a role in the management of Covid-19.

SL (with MAP)