a record jackpot of 220 million euros won in France

A Frenchman won a record jackpot of 220 million euros at EuroMillions on Friday evening, French media report.

This is the biggest gain ever won in France and Europe.

No information has filtered on the identity of the winner, nor the region where the ticket was validated, according to the same sources, who add that the lucky winner has 60 days to make himself known.

The previous super jackpot was pocketed in Switzerland. It was a gain of 210 million euros, brought into play on February 26, 2021.

In France, the last record dates back to December 2020, when a player from the south of the country won 200 million euros at stake.

