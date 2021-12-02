a second case detected in France

Two cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in metropolitan France, concerning travelers returning from Africa, after a first case in the island of Reunion, announced Thursday the regional health agencies (ARS).

The first confirmed case in metropolitan France concerns a man residing in the Paris region who was returning from a stay in Nigeria, whose age is between 50 and 60 years.

The entourage of this patient, unvaccinated and who did not show any symptoms at the time of the test carried out when he got off the plane, was tested and placed in isolation.

Sequencing is underway to verify whether the wife of this traveler, who tested positive, is also a carrier of the Omicron variant. The couple have remained in solitary confinement at their home since arriving. A third person living under the same roof, who is also not vaccinated, was tested on Thursday.

The second case announced Thursday was detected in Haut-Rhin, in the east of the country. It is about a woman, between 40 and 50 years, presenting a “complete vaccination schedule”, according to the ARS of the Grand Est.

She tested positive after returning from a trip to South Africa and placed in isolation, before sequencing revealed the nature of the variant. “Few of the risky contacts have been identified,” said the ARS.

The first positive case for the Omicron variant was identified on the French island of Reunion. The patient tested positive stayed in Mozambique from November 14 to 19 before returning to Reunion on the 21.

Sunday, the spokesperson for the French government had indicated that “a dozen” possible cases of carriers of the Omicron variant had been identified and was in the process of being sequenced.

Faced with the Omicron variant, France has decided to isolate contact cases, even vaccinated. Anyone “in contact” with another, tested positive for the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron, will have to be isolated even if they are vaccinated, said the Ministry of Health in a note sent to establishments and health professionals.

The country also announced a tightening of the conditions of access to its territory by imposing in particular a negative test for all travelers, even vaccinated, coming from a country outside the European Union.

