a thief filmed after stealing a journalist’s phone (VIDEO)

A journalist had his phone stolen in Egypt while filming a live video. Fortunately for him, the culprit was filmed … by the stolen phone.

It was not the lucky day of the thief, who chose his target poorly by stealing the phone of the journalist, from the newspaper Al Youm Sabaa. The latter was filming live, and the hapless thief did not realize that the live video was in progress, and that nearly 20,000 people saw his face.

The video was widely reposted on social networks in the Arab world, the bad luck of the thief having particularly amused Internet users.

MF