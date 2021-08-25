a vaccination center ransacked near Toulouse

A Covid-19 vaccination center near Toulouse, in southwestern France, was ransacked overnight Monday to Tuesday, local media report.

No registration or claim was observed on site, according to the mayor of Saint-Orens-de-Gameville, Dominique Faure. “This is classic vandalism: tables and chairs were broken as well as two computer screens,” said the mayor, adding that the alarm system with which the associative room transformed into a vaccination center is equipped. hadn’t worked.

According to a source close to the investigation cited by local media, five hundred doses of vaccine were destroyed on the spot.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, since July 12, a total of 22 health facilities have been degraded, including five screening centers, 15 vaccination centers, a medical analysis laboratory and a health center.

The establishment of a “health pass”, restricting access to certain places for people not immunized against Covid-19 or not having a screening test, including restaurants, cafes, bars and large shopping centers, and introducing a compulsory vaccination for medico-social staff, aroused strong anger among part of the population.

Tens of thousands of people have been demonstrating every Saturday for five weeks to display their opposition to this measure which they deem “liberticidal”.

AJ