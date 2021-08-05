A young man with a smooth wedding dressed as a woman to take the exam instead of his girlfriend In the end, didn’t survive, got caught in pairs!

Young man disguised as a woman Hoping to pretend to take the exam instead of his girlfriend but in the end did not survive because there is a lot of suspicion Until the police arrested them both!

The incident happened last Saturday at a test center. In Senegal, “Kadim Mboop”, a 22-year-old college student, his future is fading away. after trying to disguise herself as a woman to take a national proficiency test

By Kadim was wearing a completely red dress. along with a black veil to camouflage and wear a mask to cover your face However, it could not escape the sight of the examiner. Only 30 minutes after the exam had passed, he was detained by the authorities.

The media reported that Officers noticed an unusual dress code. So he hurriedly approached and asked questions. when pressured Kadim then confessed that he disguised himself as a woman because he wants to take the exam instead of his 19-year-old girlfriend who is a high school student

What Kadim did was a serious offense. Officers took him to the police. Soon after, his girlfriend was also taken into custody. Both were taken to the police station. He was also charged with attempting to falsify documents and cheating on exams.

