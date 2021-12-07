According to the BIS, decentralized finance is more vulnerable than traditional finance

Once again, the Bank for International Settlements is not gentle with cryptocurrencies. Today, it is DeFi which takes it for its rank.

Decentralized finance and the entire non-banking sector threaten financial stability, according to the Swiss-based institution. Consequently, it is necessary to adopt a systemic regulation according to the BIS to avoid any risk of contamination to the financial sector.

“Within the crypto ecosystem, the risks so far have mainly manifested themselves in frequent and significant price drops. Whether these weaknesses are limited to this ecosystem or may spill over into the traditional ecosystem is not yet clear. “

The risks associated with decentralized finance (DeFi) according to the BIS

While the entire non-banking sector is covered in the report, the BIS focuses the majority of its warnings against DeFi.

Of course, the perennial risks of money laundering are put forward by the banking institution, without providing any real proof.

However, a new risk is emerging, that of a significant vulnerability. By nature, according to the BIS, DeFi projects do not allow users to project themselves and have no guarantee of security of their funds.

If she admits that these risks also exist in traditional finance, they are amplified within DeFi, which makes it de facto more vulnerable.

The BIS implicitly adds that decentralized finance is subject to manipulation by the creators of protocols. The latter, the developers, would have ultimate control over the protocols and in fact DeFi would be an illusion.

This is to forget that, generally, the developers of these smart contracts no longer have control over said protocols once they have been launched.

A BRI tactic to promote MNBCs?

The arguments of the banking institution are therefore both current and new. The current is the increased risk of dirty money circulating on DeFi. The new thing is the vulnerability of protocols and the illusion of decentralization.

However, as we indicated above, we quickly notice a certain ignorance of the authors on the protocols and the developers. It is indeed not possible to (re) take control over a smart contract in execution.

We could then wonder if the primary interest of the BIS is not to promote central bank digital currencies (MNBC or CBDC for Central Bank Digital Currencies).

Indeed, the latter have recently been praised by the BIS, because they would reduce transaction costs and improve the speed of transfers. The institution is therefore delighted that 86% of central banks are working on MNBCs.

Although it does not have the same purpose as MNBCs, DeFi is seen as a problem rather than a solution. Indeed, the objective remains to appropriate the technology developed by Bitcoin and DeFi without the “disadvantages” of monetary decentralization.

