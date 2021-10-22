Actor Alec Baldwin kills woman on set

US actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed the cinematographer and injured the director of the western he was filming in the US state of New Mexico, local police said on Friday. .

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza “were shot dead when Alec Baldwin unloaded a gun used in the filming” of “Rust”, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Services said in a press release.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was evacuated by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medics.

The director of “Rust”, Joel Souza, 48, has meanwhile been admitted to intensive care.

“The entire cast and crew are totally devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our sincere condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” the production spokesperson said in a statement. .

“We have stopped shooting the film for an indefinite period and are fully cooperating” with the investigation, he said.

Baldwin is the co-producer of the film where he plays the role of an outlaw whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder.

The eldest of four brothers, all actors, Baldwin (63) has played numerous roles in television and film since the 1980s.

Alec Baldwin has made himself particularly popular in the United States in recent years for his impersonations of Donald Trump on the famous satirical show “Saturday Night Live”.

He has won numerous awards for his role as Jack Donaghy on NBC’s 30 Rock sitcom.

In March 1993, actor Brandon Lee died at the age of 28 on the set of the movie “The Crow”, after being shot in the stomach.

The weapon used to fire during a scene at the then 27-year-old son of martial arts star Bruce Lee was believed to contain only blank bullets.

But the autopsy revealed that he had been hit by a 44 caliber projectile which got stuck in the barrel and dislodged by the detonation of the blank cartridge.

MF