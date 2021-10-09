Actress warns of “Squid game” series (PHOTO)

Egyptian actress Ayten Amer has warned parents about the successful Neflix series “Squid game” and its potential harm to their children.

On her Twitter account, the actress announced that she had received an email from her children’s school, warning against the series, stressing that it is a danger to children and calling on parents for help to “control the situation “.

The actress adds that children engage in dangerous games similar to those in the series, at recess, and that the series is particularly violent.

The Korean series features people in financial difficulty invited to take part in a mysterious survival competition, participating in a series of traditional children’s games but at the end of which the losers are killed. The series has been a hit worldwide since its launch on September 17.

MF