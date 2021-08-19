Addionics Collaborates to Build Resilient U.K. Supply Chain for Next-Generation Batteries

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Addionics, a chemistry-agnostic battery technology company, today announced a partnership with the Centre of Process Innovation (CPI) and WMG, at the University of Warwick to achieve improvements in lithium-ion battery cell performance and manufacturing processes using Addionics’ Smart 3D Electrodes and proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The project, known as Project STELLAR (Smart Three-dimensional ELectrode Lithium-ion batteries with Automated Robotics), is supported by Innovate U.K., a government-funded body focused on driving productivity and economic growth through the development of new ideas. The United Kingdom has pledged to ban combustion engine vehicle sales by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Achieving the next step change in lithium-ion battery performance and scaling low-cost manufacturing is critical for the U.K.’s ability to meet growing electric vehicle (EV) demands.

“Today’s battery technologies are not adequate to support a future of all-electric transportation. We’re proud to be working with industry leaders in the U.K. to solve this problem and accelerate the development of higher performing, lower cost lithium-ion batteries at scale,” said Moshiel Biton, CEO and co-founder, Addionics. “The project will leverage the latest advancements in manufacturing automation and artificial intelligence to enable a more resilient battery supply for the U.K. and beyond.”

Addionics’ technology helps overcome the biggest barriers to widespread EV adoption, improving the drive range, charging time, safety and cost of EV batteries with any chemistry. The company’s Smart 3D Electrodes have been proven to achieve 2X higher accessible capacity, 50 percent faster charging time and 150 percent longer lifetime.

Project STELLAR is focused on automating the fabrication of high-performance, automotive-grade batteries with Smart 3D Electrodes while reducing capital expenses, production timelines and battery costs. AI algorithms and modelling will be used to design 3D current collector geometries that address the thermal, energy density and mechanical challenges that still plague today’s state-of-the-art batteries. This enables vertical integration into the cell manufacturing process by tailoring batteries for specific types of vehicles. As a result, fast charging times and increased energy density and power density can all be engineered before fabrication.

Leveraging automation capabilities from its partners, CPI will help scale up the fabrication of 3D Electrode designs with optimal ink formulations using state-of-the-art robotic systems for rapid formulation and screening. The application of AI will create batteries with optimized electrode geometries, while speeding up development cycles and eliminating costly manufacturing processes that traditionally require multiple iterations for optimum structure and ink creation. Manufacturing will be carried out by WMG, which will produce and evaluate pouch cells using the innovations generated from the project.

Project STELLAR will demonstrate minimal disruption to existing manufacturing lines and supply chains as it represents a ‘drop-in’ solution whereby affordable Smart 3D Electrodes can be supplied to a variety of facilities. This will save time and cost from the present manufacturing chain with the added environmental benefit of battery cells with longer lifetimes. The partners and Innovate U.K. aim to commercialize the output of the project in the U.K.

“CPI exists to support innovative, dynamic early-stage companies developing the technologies of the future. We are delighted to be part of an Innovate U.K. funded collaborative research and development project with Addionics,” said Alfredo Ramos, managing director of CPI Enterprises. “Strongly aligned with CPI’s vision for a cleaner environment, Addionics is developing the next generation of energy storage to support the creation of a sustainable energy system. The company’s revolutionary approach – focusing on physics, rather than just chemistry – promises to deliver a step change in existing battery performance. We are grateful for this exciting opportunity to work with Addionics on the scale up of this ground-breaking technology.”

About Addionics

Addionics is a next-generation battery technology company revolutionizing battery performance through its chemistry-agnostic Smart 3D Electrode architecture. The company’s scalable, cost-effective manufacturing process combined with its AI-based optimization software significantly improves performance for any kind of chemistry, achieving batteries with 2X higher accessible capacity, 50% less charging time, 150% longer lifetime, with enhanced safety and economics. Addionics is unlocking the full potential of energy storage for a range of applications including electric vehicles, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, medical devices and renewables. To learn more, visit www.addionics.com

About Centre of Process Innovation (CPI)

CPI works with partners to translate inventions into products and processes that enhance health and wellbeing, protect and improve our environment, and increase productivity across industries. With a deep understanding of technology fore-sighting, innovation processes and funding, outstanding technical expertise and industry-relevant assets, we enable the accelerated development of transformational products and processes that have the potential to disrupt and revolutionise markets. We also engage in incremental technological innovation that allows established products and processes to be optimised for better performance and efficient manufacture. Through the breadth of our technology platforms, we support our partners across many diverse markets, including pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, food and drink, electronics, and transportation. To learn more, visit www.uk-cpi.com