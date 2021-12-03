Adidas launches into the metaverse with Bored Ape Yacht Club and other partners

Adidas launches into the metaverse

On its Twitter account, Adidas revealed taking the plunge into the metaverse in partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club, Gmoney NFT and PUNKS Comic.

The objective of these collaborations is to be able to create a game centered on the metaverse. In fact, Adidas has announced that it has purchased a non-fungible token (NFT) from Bored Ape for this project.

The latter is the Bored Ape Yacht Club # 8774 dressed in Adidas-themed clothing with the logos of future partners. The idea is to turn this NFT into a metaverse character named Indigo Herz.

The announcement of this project is followed by a video clip which represents all the collaborators in 3D avatars falling into the Adidas universe.

“It’s time to step into a world of limitless possibilities,” adidas staff members said.

The objective of this initiative is to be able to integrate the brand in this sector and to master the codes around the virtual world.

It is true that for some time now, the German firm has taken a big step forward in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Indeed, Adidas recently unveiled collaborations with industry giants, namely: Coinbase and The Sandbox.

Besides the fact that the firm bought 144 plots in The Sandbox universe for $ 1.7 million, no information has been released on the nature of these partnerships.

Since these different announcements, there are a lot of rumors circulating about the objectives pursued. Whatever the case, the firm is surrounding itself with important players in the sector.

Thus, it could be that these different partnerships allow the brand to develop its metaverse project in complete safety.

Photo credit: Adidas Original Twitter account

