Afghan President fled to United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday that it had welcomed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family after his flight from the country which fell into the hands of the Taliban.

The Emirates “have welcomed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family on humanitarian grounds,” the official WAM news agency said, citing the Foreign Ministry. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to hold a virtual G7 summit on Afghanistan next week.

According to a statement from the White House, MM. Biden and Johnson, who had a telephone interview, “agreed to hold a virtual meeting of G7 leaders next week to discuss a common strategy and approach” on Afghanistan, after the takeover by the Taliban after a lightning attack.

The Taliban seized power in Kabul at the end of a lightning offensive that began in May with the start of the withdrawal of American and NATO forces after 20 years of war.

BS