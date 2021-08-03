Afghanistan fighting The Taliban occupied a major city TV station. US air strikes – news

Afghanistan is raging – On Aug. 3, CNN reported that Taliban forces in Afghanistan occupied a television station. in Helmand Province An important strategy for invading and expanding the country’s dominance again. After the United States Army withdrew. in the midst of fierce battle

Helmand Television Station It is located in Lashkar Gah, the capital city of Helmand Province. southern afghanistan It was originally managed by the Afghan Radio and Television Division. which after being seized A local reporter said There have not been any broadcasts yet. The evacuated residents panicked and fled the city to find a place to hide.

Taliban spokesman Zibiullah Mujahid sent a confirmation message to CNN that the Taliban forces had taken the TV station, according to news.

The US Army even withdrew its troops. Instead, it tried to help the Afghan government resist the expansion of the Taliban’s occupied territories with air strikes. in many important provinces

A senior Afghan source said that in the past 72 hours, US airstrikes have hit Taliban targets. Highlight where the Taliban are trying to break through to capture the cities, especially three cities where the fighting is intense.

A Pentagon official confirmed to CNN that There are actual air strikes, averaging 1-5 times a day, only military aid operations.

The Taliban previously occupied the outskirts of southern Kandahar province and controlled Herat. Adjacent to the Iranian border for a while before being attacked back until retreating

But the invasion of Lashkar Gah now Afghan officials say that “The situation doesn’t look good” and sees it as the most dangerous thing right now. Because it is a strategic route linking the highway between Kandahar and Herat. including important agricultural areas in the south

The Taliban dominate in the province of Helmand. including the area surrounding the city of Lashkar Gah, but never invaded this major city before Since the 2001 Afghan war, the Taliban has been overthrown by the US military.

If Lashkar Gah is captured by the Taliban It will be the first capital of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces in the hands of the Taliban.

