Africa has more than 8 million confirmed cases

Africa has more than 8 million confirmed cases

Coronavirus in front of human face- flu outbreak or coronaviruses influenza – 3D illustration; Shutterstock ID 1634310124; Department: –

The African continent has until Friday afternoon 8,371,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19, said the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

At the same date, the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus rose to 213,425, while the recoveries reached 7,720,490 cases, specifies Africa CDC which falls under the African Union.

South Africa leads the country with the most coronavirus cases on the continent, according to the same source.

Southern Africa is the most affected region followed by North Africa, East Africa and Central Africa, notes Africa CDC.

SL (with MAP)