After Covid-19, Moderna is testing an AIDS vaccine

Biotechnology company Moderna on Thursday launched a clinical trial for an mRNA vaccine against HIV AIDS. This is the first such trial by the American company behind one of the three anti-Covid-19 vaccines using messenger RNA technology. This trial involves a sample of 56 people aged 18 to 50 who must not be infected with HIV.

“While we have shown that our mRNA-based vaccine can prevent Covid-19, this has encouraged us to launch more ambitious development programs as part of our prophylactic vaccine modality,” Moderna CEO said, Stéphane Bancel in January, when the company announced its vaccine, according to Clinical Trials, an official website dedicated to clinical trials in the United States.

Unlike historical vaccines, messenger RNA vaccine technology is based on a very recent version that does not contain infectious agents.

AY