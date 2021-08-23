Aleph.im (ALEPH) launches indexing solution for the Solana blockchain (SOL)

An alternative to centralized indexing

Last Friday, the Aleph.im network announced its new contribution to the development of Web 3.0. The protocol now allows the decentralized indexing of the data necessary for the operation of the protocols on the Solana blockchain.

Specializing in cloud computing and cross-chain data storage, Aleph.im’s infrastructure already provides this solution to the Raydium protocol, an automated market maker operating on Solana.

⚡️ @ solana Decentralized Indexing

⚡️is LIVE on https://t.co/fO29efHiM1

Read all about it here:

👉 https://t.co/p9QKfXPVXq

See all recent info about:

💎 Swaps

💎 Liquidity

💎 Volume

💎 TVL

💎… # Decentralized #Computing #VM #Storage $ SOL $ ALEPH $ RAY @RaydiumProtocol pic.twitter.com/NuHXXKrzND

– Aleph.im Network (@aleph_im) August 19, 2021

The idea is to provide users with the data necessary for the operation of smart contracts. This information can relate to the supply of liquidity, the transaction history of the tokens as well as their price or even the total volume of all the trading pairs.

Before the launch of this indexing solution, applications operating on the Solana network had to rely on their own centralized indexing solutions. This causes high costs in terms of physical resources, Internet connections and computing power.

“Aleph’s indexing tools will be critical to Solana’s success and currently feed into all of Raydium’s analyzes,” said AlphaRay, Head of Raydium.

Aleph.im will now be able to manage indexing and data requests, saving time and energy for the participating protocols. The press release from Aleph.im specifies that 50 independent nodes are already operational to supply the demand.

Operated by virtual machines, Aleph’s solution claims to be capable of automatically adapting to demand and synchronizing indexes according to application needs. Other resources are expected in the coming months, which will allow this solution to develop further.

👉 To go further – Ubisoft joins the decentralized Aleph.im network as the main node operator

GraphQL technology in the spotlight

At a time when the centralization of data represents increasing physical and IT costs, indexing protocols are a necessary alternative for the healthy development of an ecosystem of interconnected blockchains.

“Data availability is integral to building a user-friendly Web3 world, and decentralized indexing services will play an important role in this transition,” said Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder and CEO of Solana Labs.

Currently, major indexing protocols such as The Graph (GRT), Aleph.im (ALEPH) and Open Index Protocol (OIP), are based on a specific technology: the GraphQL query language.

Developed by Facebook in 2012 to manage its API requests, this language is used to load data from a server to a client (i.e. from an API to an application) in a particularly efficient manner.

“GraphQL is a query language that shifts the contract between customers and servers, allowing customers to describe their requirements in a way that ultimately makes it possible for developers to create tailor-made products. Says Dan Schafer, co-creator of GraphQL.

Described as a technology that drastically simplifies the task of developers, especially in the deployment of applications, GraphQL makes it possible to:

retrieve a large amount of data in a single request; declare a specific need to a server and receive the requested data in a predictable manner; know what data is available and in what form it exists.

👉 Solana news – Digital Assets offers tokenized shares on the Solana blockchain (SOL) on FTX

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

What to know about affiliate links. This page presents assets, products or services relating to investments. Some links in this article are affiliate. This means that if you buy a product or register on a site from this article, our partner pays us a commission. This allows us to continue to offer you original and useful content. There is no impact on you and you can even get a bonus using our links.

Investments in cryptocurrencies are risky. Cryptoast is not responsible for the quality of the products or services presented on this page and cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused as a result of the use of a good or service highlighted in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

About the author: Bela Le Tiec

His favorite text: A Cypherpunk’s Manifesto.

His flagship show: Thinkerview.

His favorite artist: Daft Punk.

His goal: to contribute to the education of his contemporaries in blockchain and distributed networks.

All articles from Bela Le Tiec.