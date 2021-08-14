ALIA Whitepaper – Counterfeit Lubricants in Asia

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ALIA, the voice of the Asian lubricants industry, has today announced the publication of a whitepaper on the pertinent issue of “Counterfeit Lubricants in Asia”. The industry organisation made the announcement during a virtual Member-to-Member Sharing Session today moderated by Ms. Sharmini Lohadhasan, ALIA chair for the Subcommittee on Governance, Best Practices and International Relations. The event featured panellists from the lubricant industry, Valvoline China, leading e-commerce player, Alibaba, and Singapore luxury watch dealer Leong Poh Kee Pte.

Counterfeits account for approximately 10% of total lubricant sales globally, with passenger car motor oils (PCMO), heavy-duty motor oils (HDMO), motorcycle oils (MCO), lubricating greases, metalworking fluids (MWF), hydraulic fluids, and industrial engine oils being prone to counterfeiting, because of its high demand.

ALIA’s publication analyses the degree of counterfeiting of lubricants in the Asia region, important drivers of this trend, and the considerable challenges companies face to combat the threat of counterfeiting. The whitepaper was prepared by leading worldwide consulting and research firm Kline & Company, in collaboration with ALIA, and draws on survey responses from affected companies throughout China, South, and Southeast Asia. Actionable recommendations are included in the report, as well as insights into the role of local authorities.

“Low customer awareness is a key enabling factor for the increase in counterfeiting,” says Tan Pai Kok, ALIA Chairman, and vice president operations, Lubricants Asia Pacific & Middle East, at Total Oil Asia Pacific Pte Limited. “ALIA plays a vital role in tackling the threat of product counterfeiting by promoting industry best practice and guiding ethical standards in the region,” says Pai Kok.

Highlights of the ALIA whitepaper were presented to ALIA members during the Member-to-Member Sharing Session. The full whitepaper is available to active ALIA members. If you are interested in finding out more information about becoming a member of ALIA, please contact Mae Ascan, Membership and Events Liaison Officer, at secretariat@asianlubricants.org or Charles Champion, ALIA Industry Liaison Advisor, at consult.champion@outlook.com.

ABOUT ALIA

ALIA represents the combined interests of the Asian lubricants industry and provides services to help members grow. We endeavour to become the principal voice of the Asian lubricants industry as we unite around unprecedented challenges such as — smarter regulation, the advancement of manufacturing, protecting members’ interests, maintaining quality alongside speed to market, and overcoming external threats such as oil counterfeiting. By encouraging collaboration and membership from independent, national, and major oil companies, we can more effectively advance our collective interests and overcome key obstacles facing our industry. ALIA is moving the Asian lubricants industry forward, together.