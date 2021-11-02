Amazon Hires Cryptocurrency Specialist to Accelerate Digital Asset Adoption

Amazon says it wants to boost cryptocurrency adoption

On October 30, 2021, Amazon published a new job posting detailing a vacancy in the offices of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the branch specializing in cloud computing services, in New York. The e-commerce giant is looking to recruit a “digital asset specialist” who has a good understanding of cryptocurrency, central bank digital currencies, stablecoins and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

According to the description published on Linkedin, this financial services specialist will be responsible for stimulating the adoption of digital assets by working with Amazon’s “most strategic customers”, the “world’s leading financial institutions” and “innovative fintechs”. “.

The specialist who will be recruited by Amazon will also help the group’s customers to understand and take advantage of the strengths of the blockchain. The candidate must justify 7 years of experience in the development of financial services with knowledge of blockchain technologies, specifies the description.

👉 Also read: Amazon’s blockchain service now supports Ethereum (ETH)

Amazon confirms its ambitions in the cryptocurrency sector

This is not the first time that Amazon has hired a digital currency specialist. Last July, the American giant set out to find a digital currency and blockchain product manager. A few weeks earlier, Amazon Web Services launched the recruitment of an employee specializing in blockchain with experience in decentralized finance (DeFi).

This new job posting confirms Amazon’s growing interest in crypto-assets. According to another job offer published in February 2021, Amazon is also developing a digital currency project for emerging countries. This token, whose development is still in its infancy, should allow Amazon customers to convert cash to purchase services online.

👉 On the same subject – Amazon Web Services is deploying a mining solution for the cryptocurrency Chia

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

What to know about affiliate links. This page presents assets, products or services relating to investments. Some links in this article are affiliate. This means that if you buy a product or register on a site from this article, our partner pays us a commission. This allows us to continue to offer you original and useful content. There is no impact on you and you can even get a bonus using our links.

Investments in cryptocurrencies are risky. Cryptoast is not responsible for the quality of the products or services presented on this page and cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused as a result of the use of a good or service highlighted in this article. Investments related to crypto-assets are risky by nature, readers should do their own research before taking any action and invest only within the limits of their financial capacity. This article does not constitute investment advice.

About the author: Florian Bayard