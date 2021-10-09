AMC cinemas now accept Dogecoin (DOGE) for gift cards

Gift cards for Dogecoin

On his Twitter account, AMC Cinemas CEO Adam Aron announced that the company now allows the purchase of gift cards online in exchange for Dogecoin (DOGE) or other cryptocurrencies.

“You can buy gift cards online (up to $ 200 per day) with Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using a BitPay wallet,” said Adam Aron.

With this statement, the company is now moving closer to its goal of fully accepting cryptocurrencies by the end of the year.

Indeed, the AMC cinemas had declared this summer wanting to extend their means of payment by allowing their customers in particular to be able to pay their entrance tickets with digital assets.

The largest movie theater chain in the United States initially wanted to accept Bitcoin (BTC), but the latter decided to open up to other cryptocurrencies such as Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) or even Dogecoin (DOGE).

The cryptocurrency meme broke in after the community protested its omission. In this sense, Adam Aron had even published a poll to get the opinion of his followers.

Now, although cryptocurrency payment is not yet in place for movie tickets, customers can start purchasing gift cards for Dogecoin through the movie theater chain’s website or app.

This offer is limited to $ 200 per day and the customer must use a Bitpay wallet which is one of the largest payment service providers in the cryptoasset industry.

Thus, the use of digital assets is democratizing. Interestingly, the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise, owned by billionaire Marc Cuban, had started a program to encourage its fans to pay in Dogecoin.

The idea was to offer a $ 25 gift card for any purchase over $ 150 paid for cryptocurrency.

👉 To discover – Towards interoperability between Ethereum and Dogecoin to help the adoption of DOGE?

Newsletter 🍞

Receive a recap of crypto news every Sunday 👌 And that’s it.

About the Author: Anthony Bassetto