American Couple Shocked: 450,000 Bees Have Been Living Inside the “Wall of the House” for 35 Years

AMERICAN COUPLES STUNNING – Aug. 3, CNN reports the story of an American couple’s newest home purchase in Pennsylvania. But I don’t know that about 450,000 bees have been living in the walls of houses for almost 35 years.

Sara Weaver and her husband bought an 1872 farmhouse in Skippak. away from Philadelphia to the northwest of about 48 kilometers in December last year. And the home seller revealed that there were bees in the walls. but he bought a house in winter Therefore, bees are not likely to be a threat.

“The seller revealed that “Bee in the wall” and I think because one We didn’t see bees, and two, we were shocked at that. We found land in the district (school) that was within our budget. until I didn’t really ask about those bees. I didn’t think it would be that big of a problem. So we started to see bees.

“The husband who sold the house died. And I’m not sure what happened. But the seller of the house was not in that farmhouse. The house conditions are horrible and dirty. At first I thought the honeycomb was the dirt on the window and I cleaned it. But it might be honey due to the dripping,” Ms Weaver said.

Mrs. Weaver and her husband did not inspect the house. and the woman admits They should have chosen one way or the other. But they waited patiently to buy a house in the market area. So they seized the opportunity.

Repair the house for almost 400,000 baht, remove the uninvited guests.

But that opportunity cost Ms Weaver and her husband nearly $12,000 to get the bees out and build a new home. Professional experience in the area

When Mr. Luttonsi arrived at the house, he knew he had been here four years ago, but the old homeowner didn’t dare invest in the bees. therefore decided to let go and eventually selling the house

part this time Mr Lattansi estimates that 450,000 bees live within the walls of the farmhouse. and moved the three honeycombs to his own Yerkes Honey Farm, where bees are kept in hive boxes made of wood.

during one week Mr Luttonsi demolished every tile on the grounds of the house where the bees lived. Tread carefully so as not to injure the bees and find the queen bee. which was found on Friday, July 30

The Weaver family is now renting out the farmhouse to multiple tenants. But there are plans to come back to this same house someday. The current tenant did not report seeing honey dripping down the walls of the house. Aside from seeing a few bees pulling outside the house when spring comes

“These bees are quite docile since they’ve been in the honeycomb there for quite some time. Usually when the honeycomb stays in the habitat for a while Bees are often defensive. And usually when I pull the slate tiles out of the house I will attack immediately. But most of these bees are quite docile. and throughout the process of moving the honeycomb I could only get punched five or six times,” Mr Lattansi said.

And although Mrs. Weaver had to reluctantly pay a lot of money to repair the house and get the bees out. This caused her and her husband a lot of headaches. But that’s the only blood way to decorate the house further. or live on your own

