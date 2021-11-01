American football star Tom Brady gave a fan bitcoin (BTC)

Tom Brady offers bitcoin (BTC) to fan in exchange for a balloon

This Sunday, October 24, 2021, American football player Tom Brady made the 600th assist of his career during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears. Unaware that he had become the first quarterback in National Football League (NFL) history to land 600 touchdown passes in the regular season, he didn’t worry about the fate of the ball. The receiver then sent him to the stands.

The ball was caught on the fly by a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan named Byron Kennedy. Shortly after the match, the team’s representatives asked him to return the ball, which symbolizes the achievement of Tom Brady. Despite his financial worth, Byron Kennedy agreed to return the ball.

According to Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions, the market leader in collectibles, the ball is worth at least $ 500,000, reports a Sportico article. The expert assures that the bids for this balloon could easily climb to 900,000 dollars.

To compensate the private fan for his trophy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to offer him two signed jerseys and a Tom Brady helmet, a jersey signed by receiver Mike Evans, a $ 1,000 credit valid in the shop of the team and a subscription for the current and next season.

Hey @FTX_Official, let’s make a trade … Let’s get this guy a Bitcoin https://t.co/emBFE1Lyr7

– Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 25, 2021

Tom Brady decided to go even further by offering a bitcoin (BTC) to Byron Kennedy. On his Twitter account, the NFL star asked cryptocurrency exchange FTX to take action. Asked about ESPN, Tom Brady explains:

“I also give him a bitcoin. It’s pretty cool too. At the end of the day, I think he’s still doing quite well ”.

Tom Brady turns to FTX to offer bitcoin

Tom Brady didn’t choose the exchange by chance. Last June, he signed a long-term partnership with FTX, making him the official ambassador of the platform. Tom Brady is therefore responsible for advertising all FTX activities. The platform quickly agreed to the transfer, probably enthusiastic about the publicity stunt.

“It’s not every day you get the 600th pass ball from Tom Brady and return it, and it’s not every day you get a bitcoin. FTX is happy to support Tom by thanking this fan for his generosity, ”said Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX.

In an interview with ESPN, Tom Brady humorously mentioned the possibility of turning the ball into a non-fungible token (NFT). The NFL player has never hidden his interest in the NFTs. Last April, he launched his own platform for exchanging digital collectibles, Autograph.

“It’s soon an NFT. Go to Autographe.io to bid, ”laughed Tom Brady.

