an effective treatment is currently being tested

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca welcomed on Friday the encouraging results for a treatment against Covid-19 which makes it possible to greatly reduce the risk of developing a symptomatic form of the disease in fragile patients.

This antibody treatment, whose code name is AZD7442, had previously not shown its effectiveness in people already exposed to the virus, but by administering it before being in contact with the virus, the results are there, AstraZeneca explains in a press release.

In this case, it reduces the risk of developing a symptomatic form by 77%, according to phase 3 data, i.e. large-scale clinical trials designed to measure its safety and effectiveness.

The laboratory even indicates that there have been no severe cases of Covid-19 or death.

These trials, carried out in Spain, France, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the United States involved 5,197 participants, 75% of whom presented co-morbidities. The treatment was administered intramuscularly.

“With these tremendous results, AZD7442 could be an important tool in our arsenal to help people who may need more than a vaccine to regain normal lives,” said Myron Levin, professor at the University of Colorado in the States. -United and in charge of the test.

“We need other approaches for people who are not well protected by Covid-19 vaccines,” added Mene Pangalos, senior official at AstraZeneca, who promises to release additional data on the trials later. This year.

The laboratory specifies that it will submit a file to the health authorities to obtain emergency use or validation under conditions of the treatment, the development of which is funded by the US government.

TB