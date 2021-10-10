an international network for the trafficking of stolen cars in Europe dismantled

A network of trafficking in stolen cars in Europe has just been dismantled in Algeria, according to Algerian media

According to the same sources who evoke a phenomenon of car trafficking which is growing in importance in Algeria, several executives working at the ports of Algiers and Skikda have been arrested for their involvement in this trafficking.

The same sources note that he proceeded to dismantle this criminal network specializing in the international trafficking of stolen cars in Europe and their transport to Algeria, and to the arrest of several people, including executives at the ports of Algiers. and Skikda.

Quoting a press release from the Algerian Gendarmerie, the same sources indicate that members of this network “brought luxury cars stolen from European countries into Algeria, via the ports of Skikda and Algiers, after falsifying their serial numbers. and their basic files, with the help of executives ”from said ports.

The main suspect was arrested in Bochegouf, under the wilaya of Guelma east of Algiers, aboard a high-end 4X4 vehicle, the subject of an Interpol investigation, specifies the same source, which reports the seizure of five luxury cars stolen in Europe.

Investigations also led to the seizure of four other luxury cars that had previously been stolen in Italy, the Netherlands and France.

KA