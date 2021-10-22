An investigation is underway

An investigation was opened this Friday to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the “accident” which occurred while filming in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when American actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed the director of the photograph and injured the director of the western, indicate the county authorities.

The accident took place at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a dedicated filming location south of Santa Fe, as the feature crew was rehearsing or filming a scene, according to the New York Times.

“Alec Baldwin unloaded a gun used in the film,” the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement, adding that the gun used was believed to be “an accessory.”

According to a production spokesperson at The Hollywood Reporter, the gun in question had to be blank loaded.

According to media reports, investigators are trying to determine how many bullets were fired, what types of projectiles were used and why this prop, to be blank loaded, was ultimately not.

No prosecution has yet been initiated by the authorities as investigators continue to question members of the feature film crew.

Mr. Baldwin is the co-producer of the film where he plays the role of an outlaw whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of accidental murder.

The eldest of four brothers, all actors, Mr. Baldwin (63) has played many roles in television and film since the 1980s.

Alec Baldwin has made himself particularly popular in the United States in recent years for his impersonations of Donald Trump on the famous satirical show “Saturday Night Live”.

He has won numerous awards for his role as Jack Donaghy on NBC’s 30 Rock sitcom.

In March 1993, actor Brandon Lee died at the age of 28 on the set of the movie “The Crow”, after being shot in the stomach.

