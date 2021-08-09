ancient inscriptions pointing The Babylonians used a triangle to calculate the area thousands of years before “Pythagoras”

An Australian mathematician has discovered a 3,700-year-old ancient inscription showing how powerful and advanced the Kingdom of Babylonia was between 1900 and 1600 BC. Able to invent and use a method for calculating the area with a right triangle before “Pythagoras”, a Greek philosopher known for thousands of years of the theory of geometry.

Dr Daniel Mansfield from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia. The findings, published in the journal Foundations of Science, indicate that a flat circular tablet Si.427, excavated in Iraq in 1894, was long left in the Istanbul Archeology Museum in Turkey. over a hundred years This is the oldest evidence of the world’s use of the Pythagorean theorem. which existed 1,100 years before Pythagoras was born.

The inscription Si.427 is made of clay and written in cuniform script. It is believed that the record was made by a land surveyor. During the allocation of land to sell a plot of land The surveyor has shown the calculation to know the boundary of the rectangular land accurately. The numbers and shapes that appear on the inscriptions are clearly calculated using the Pythagorean theorem.

Basic math learners know the Pythagorean theorem very well. The main idea is that A square whose size is equal to the length of the longest side on a right triangle. will have an area equal to the sum of the same squares. which is equal to the lengths of the remaining two sides of the right triangle. Or it can be written as a mathematical formula as a2 + b2 = c2.

The researcher speculates that in the era when the Babylonians invented and widely used the Pythagorean Theorem, Cradle of civilization in Mesopotamia or the southwest of Asia. There is a progressive society in terms of mathematical pursuits. And the private sector began to occupy more land owners.

“The inscription has a flat sphere. Shows that it’s something that you need to hold in your hand most of the time. People of that era probably picked up the muddy soil and immediately recorded the area calculations. while surveying the land,” said Dr. Mansfield.

Prior to the discovery of the Si.427 inscription, Dr. Mansfield’s research team had studied another Babylonian inscription. Named Plimpton 322, it was found to be a grid showing a series of three numbers related to each side of a right triangle according to the Pythagorean Theorem. which can use the aforementioned multiple numbers as a basis for calculating the area or building construction

