Animoca Brands invests $ 200 million in GameFi with Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

On its Twitter account, the company specializing in non-fungible token sets (NFTs), Animoca Brands, unveiled the creation of a $ 200 million fund in partnership with Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The objective of this project is to be able to support companies that develop blockchain games on the BSC. In addition, Animoca Brands will play an advisory role with these startups.

“The first GameFi projects need funding to build their products, and need industrial expertise for this kind of sector in order to foster growth in blockchain gaming and the metaverse. This investment program will go in this direction and have the potential to bring blockchain to the fore, ”said Yat Siu, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Animoca Brands.

As part of this financing, the two companies will contribute $ 100 million each. For the BSC, the investment will come from its acceleration program Growth Program launched last October and which has a billion dollars.

In this sense, this fund was created to optimize the services of the BSC and promote the adoption of its technologies.

“Through this co-investment, BSC-based projects will have the opportunity to benefit from the knowledge and expertise of gaming giants, such as Animoca Brands, as well as opportunities for collaboration with blockchain experts from the BSC community, ”added Gwendolyn Regina, BSC Director of Investments.

Craze around GameFi

This initiative shows that there is a growing craze and interest in the GameFi and NFTs sector. Moreover, Gwendolyn Regina adds:

“Gaming is one of the strong pillars of Web 2.0, reaching billions of users. Its large-scale use in real life makes it one of the main areas of focus for mass adoption of cryptocurrency to bring retail consumers into the world of Web 3.0. “

Animoca Brands is a big name within this ecosystem and has a significant investment portfolio. For example, the company has invested in projects such as Axie Infinity, OpenSea or Dapper Labs.

This collaboration with the Binance Smart Chain therefore strengthens the GameFi sector and will provide it with significant support to promote its growth.

