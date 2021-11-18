appearance of a few cases in Beijing, new restrictions

New restrictions were imposed Thursday in Beijing, following the appearance of a few cases of Covid-19.

Thus, a large shopping center was closed, as well as several residential complexes in the Chinese capital were confined, after the discovery of a small epidemic focus.

Six new patients were recorded Thursday morning in Beijing in the central districts of Chaoyang and Haidian, local media reported.

A shopping center, in the heart of the capital, has been closed since Wednesday evening because a patient had visited it shortly before, the media said.

The municipal health services said more than 280 contact cases had already been identified and 12,000 people tested in the two districts of Chaoyang and Haidi.

“This epidemic resurgence was sudden,” Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the town hall, told reporters on Thursday. “Today is a crucial day and it is necessary to go back to the source of the contaminations as quickly as possible. “

Five residential complexes, a primary school and two office complexes were also confined Thursday. A few tens of thousands of inhabitants (out of the 22 million in Beijing) are thus banned from leaving and subjected to screening.

SL (with MAP)