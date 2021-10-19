Apple cuts production of new iPhone

Apple will not meet production targets for its new iPhone before the holidays due to the global chip shortage, media reported on Tuesday, citing a Bloomberg article.

The electronics giant had planned to make 90 million iPhones by the end of the year, but it will have to settle for 80 million as its suppliers Broadcom and Texas Instruments cannot meet demand, sources say. from the press agency.

The Apple brand presented a new range of smartphones in mid-September, which includes four models, from the “iPhone 13 Mini” version, marketed from $ 700, to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, from $ 1,100 .

“Demand has been strong around the world, especially in China and the United States,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives commented on Tuesday.

“Apple will run out of at least 5 million iPhone 13s for the holiday season if demand continues at this rate,” he added.

At the end of July, during the publication of the quarterly results, the boss of the group Tim Cook had explained to expect that the “supply constraints are more important” on the current quarter than for the three preceding months.

SL (with MAP)