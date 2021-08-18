Arcimoto FUVs Now Available for Hotel Guests to Rent at Graduate Eugene

EUGENE, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, and Graduate Hotels®, a collection of handcrafted hotels in dynamic university markets across the U.S. and U.K., today announced that Arcimoto Fun Utility Vehicles (FUVs) are now available to rent at Graduate Eugene.

“As a born-and-raised Eugenian, I was blown away by the thoughtful touches and care Graduate Eugene took in creating this incredible hotel experience, and it’s a true honor to be able to offer their guests FUV rentals right through the front desk,” said Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer. “The FUV is designed to be the ultimate local vehicle, allowing you to explore a new city with ease, and we hope this is just the beginning of what we can do with Graduate Hotels.”

Prominently located on 6th Avenue, Graduate Eugene is next door to the Hult Center and just a short FUV ride from the University of Oregon campus. Hotel guests can seamlessly reserve their FUV directly through the front desk, creating a one-of-a-kind experience in a one-of-a-kind property that celebrates Oregon’s lush landscapes, Pacific Northwest heritage, and the school’s famed track and field program. Original art pieces inspired by notable Oregon Ducks and the college classic Animal House decorate the walls.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Arcimoto to offer this innovative new electric vehicle to guests at Graduate Eugene,” said Jason Williams, Graduate Eugene, General Manager. “At Graduate we pride ourselves on offering guests an experience that provides a sense of discovery and adventure in each moment of their stay. There’s no better way to explore this amazing city than from inside the cockpit of an all-electric FUV, which was created by a friend and neighbor right here in Eugene.”

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Our flagship vehicle, the Arcimoto FUV®, is purpose-built for everyday driving and transforms ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Launched in 2021, the all-new Arcimoto Roadster is designed to be the ultimate open-road fun machine and is the purest expression of the Arcimoto Platform. The Deliverator® and Rapid Responder™ provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. The upcoming Cameo™ is designed to create a smooth, silent, sustainable camera vehicle for the film and influencer industries.

About Graduate Hotels

Graduate Hotels is a hand-crafted collection of hotels that reside in dynamic university-anchored towns in the U.S. and U.K. Each hotel pays homage to the heritage of its unique town through cultural nods to the local community. Launched in 2014, there are currently 30 hotels across the U.S., two U.K. properties, and an additional five hotels set to open by the end of 2022. Graduate Hotels is owned by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, a Chicago-based vertically integrated real estate developer, owner and operator, founded by Ben Weprin in 2008. For more information on Graduate Hotels, please visit www.graduatehotels.com.

